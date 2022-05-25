ICT Support Engineer (Microsoft Azure) – Western Cape Somerset West

May 25, 2022

The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the ICT requirements of the organisation as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes.
Skill / Experience Requirements

  • Tertiary IT qualification or matric with relevant work experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products.

  • Strong troubleshooting skills

  • 2+ years Proven track record in supporting a MS Azure environment – Preferably Certified

  • 5+ years of experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments, DNS, DHCP, GPO

  • Demonstrate experience and advanced knowledge of LAN/ VLAN/VPN/Wireless/VOIP and WAN technologies.

  • 5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Server experience

  • 5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Desktop experience

  • 3+ years’ experience with virtualization VMware (Vcenter)

  • 3+ years’ experience in physical infrastructure upgrades (Datacentre)

  • 2+ years of Microsoft Office 365 Experience

  • Experience with Microsoft Print server Management

  • Experience with performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments.

  • Advanced knowledge of networking fundamentals (all OSI layers)

  • Strong hands-on experience with Microsoft services and products WSUS, MS SQL Server, IIS

  • Exposure to SAN storage and backup environment administration.

  • Exposure to antivirus software management and deployment

  • Experience migrating Legacy Services and servers to the latest version of Microsoft Server

  • Basic Linux knowledge and navigation

Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage

  • Certifications : MCSE, Azure, Linux, N+, CCNA , AZURE

  • Experience working with and supporting software development teams

  • Experience with ICT infrastructure monitoring tools e.g., Opsview, Nagios, PRTG

  • Experience with Scripting – PowerShell, python

  • Experience with Automation/deployment tools such as Ansible

  • Experience in rolling out and support of open-source solutions.

  • Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL/ISO 27001

Responsibilities:

  • Report to Manager ICT and provide input and support on ICT projects where required

  • Support and maintain the Microsoft Server and user environments on-prem and cloud(Azure)

  • Support and maintain Microsoft Azure suite and services as needed, this includes input on journey to the cloud and office 365 adoption

  • Communicate areas for improvement to management, to improve the overall integrity and functionality of the Microsoft environment in the organization

  • Implement best practices and controls on the Active Directory environment, this includes all active directory functions

  • Implement tight controls and usability initiatives across the environment by creating and maintaining Group Policy Objects as needed

  • Implement best practices and controls on the Exchange Online and on-prem services

  • Advise on the installation, configuration and upgrade of Microsoft servers and applications in line with policy and system requirements.

  • Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

  • Installing and configuring tools for event monitoring, capacity planning, performance monitoring

  • Support ICT governance initiatives and provide input into policy/procedure development

Personal Profile

  • Strong troubleshooting skills.

  • Organized, structured and attention to detail.

  • Ability to work in a team or alone.

  • Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.

  • Self-starter

  • Customer focused

  • Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).

  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Microsft Active Directory
  • VOIP
  • VMware
  • Microsoft Server
  • Office 365
  • MS SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position