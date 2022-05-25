ICT Support Engineer (Microsoft Azure)

The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the ICT requirements of the organisation as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes.

Skill / Experience Requirements

Tertiary IT qualification or matric with relevant work experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products.

Strong troubleshooting skills

2+ years Proven track record in supporting a MS Azure environment – Preferably Certified

5+ years of experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments, DNS, DHCP, GPO

Demonstrate experience and advanced knowledge of LAN/ VLAN/VPN/Wireless/VOIP and WAN technologies.

5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Server experience

5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Desktop experience

3+ years’ experience with virtualization VMware (Vcenter)

3+ years’ experience in physical infrastructure upgrades (Datacentre)

2+ years of Microsoft Office 365 Experience

Experience with Microsoft Print server Management

Experience with performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments.

Advanced knowledge of networking fundamentals (all OSI layers)

Strong hands-on experience with Microsoft services and products WSUS, MS SQL Server, IIS

Exposure to SAN storage and backup environment administration.

Exposure to antivirus software management and deployment

Experience migrating Legacy Services and servers to the latest version of Microsoft Server

Basic Linux knowledge and navigation

Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage

Certifications : MCSE, Azure, Linux, N+, CCNA , AZURE

Experience working with and supporting software development teams

Experience with ICT infrastructure monitoring tools e.g., Opsview, Nagios, PRTG

Experience with Scripting – PowerShell, python

Experience with Automation/deployment tools such as Ansible

Experience in rolling out and support of open-source solutions.

Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL/ISO 27001

Responsibilities:

Report to Manager ICT and provide input and support on ICT projects where required

Support and maintain the Microsoft Server and user environments on-prem and cloud(Azure)

Support and maintain Microsoft Azure suite and services as needed, this includes input on journey to the cloud and office 365 adoption

Communicate areas for improvement to management, to improve the overall integrity and functionality of the Microsoft environment in the organization

Implement best practices and controls on the Active Directory environment, this includes all active directory functions

Implement tight controls and usability initiatives across the environment by creating and maintaining Group Policy Objects as needed

Implement best practices and controls on the Exchange Online and on-prem services

Advise on the installation, configuration and upgrade of Microsoft servers and applications in line with policy and system requirements.

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

Installing and configuring tools for event monitoring, capacity planning, performance monitoring

Support ICT governance initiatives and provide input into policy/procedure development

Personal Profile

Strong troubleshooting skills.

Organized, structured and attention to detail.

Ability to work in a team or alone.

Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.

Self-starter

Customer focused

Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Desired Skills:

Azure

Microsft Active Directory

VOIP

VMware

Microsoft Server

Office 365

MS SQL

