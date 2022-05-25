IT Support Technician at Zimco Group – Gauteng Centurion

The Zimco Group is South Africa’s leading producer of Industrial and Base Minerals, a major producer and supplier of Zinc, Lead, Aluminum Metal and Alloy’s, related chemicals, and Engineering Plastics.
KEY OBJECTIVE
The successful IT Technician must have a thorough knowledge of computer software and hardware and a variety of internet applications, networks, and operating systems. The ideal candidate will also have great troubleshooting abilities and attention to detail. The position is situated at corporate office in Wadeville but travelling is required between the various Zimco operations in and around the Gauteng area – hence the candidate requires their own reliable transport.
The goal is to build and maintain updated and efficient computer system and networks to optimize the role of technology on business sustainability.
This position reports to: The Group IT Manager
EDUCATION:
- Matric with maths at Higher Grade
- A+ / N+
- Diploma in IT or related / MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer) / MCITP (Microsoft Certified IT Professional) preferred.
EXPERIENCE:
- 3 years’ experience in a similar role
- Knowledge of Printers – troubleshooting and repair
- Set up of new technology
- Network issues
- Hardware / Software issues
- Tier 1 Business application support
- Asset registers maintenance
- Upgrade of PC’s
- Act as a helpdesk for staff
- Backup and Restoration of Data
- CCTV Monitoring
- Check Licence Compliance
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES
- Has strong organizational, time management and communication skills.
- Ability to prioritize, multi-task, and easily adapt to change.
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Strong problem solving and organization skills.
- Ability to take initiative and work independently.
- Must meet deadlines, accomplish tasks as agreed upon time structure.
- Adapt to a fast-paced, demanding environment information in a professional manner.
Desired Skills:
- MCSE
- MCITP
- Troubleshooting
- Help Desk Support
- IT Technician
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration