IT Support Technician at Zimco Group – Gauteng Centurion

The Zimco Group is South Africa’s leading producer of Industrial and Base Minerals, a major producer and supplier of Zinc, Lead, Aluminum Metal and Alloy’s, related chemicals, and Engineering Plastics.

KEY OBJECTIVE

The successful IT Technician must have a thorough knowledge of computer software and hardware and a variety of internet applications, networks, and operating systems. The ideal candidate will also have great troubleshooting abilities and attention to detail. The position is situated at corporate office in Wadeville but travelling is required between the various Zimco operations in and around the Gauteng area – hence the candidate requires their own reliable transport.

The goal is to build and maintain updated and efficient computer system and networks to optimize the role of technology on business sustainability.

This position reports to: The Group IT Manager

EDUCATION:

Matric with maths at Higher Grade

A+ / N+

Diploma in IT or related / MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer) / MCITP (Microsoft Certified IT Professional) preferred.

EXPERIENCE:

3 years’ experience in a similar role

Knowledge of Printers – troubleshooting and repair

Set up of new technology

Network issues

Hardware / Software issues

Tier 1 Business application support

Asset registers maintenance

Upgrade of PC’s

Act as a helpdesk for staff

Backup and Restoration of Data

CCTV Monitoring

Check Licence Compliance

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES

Has strong organizational, time management and communication skills.

Ability to prioritize, multi-task, and easily adapt to change.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.

Strong problem solving and organization skills.

Ability to take initiative and work independently.

Must meet deadlines, accomplish tasks as agreed upon time structure.

Adapt to a fast-paced, demanding environment information in a professional manner.

Desired Skills:

MCSE

MCITP

Troubleshooting

Help Desk Support

IT Technician

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

