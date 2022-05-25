Junior QlikView/Power BI Developer (upskill Tableau) contract (TB) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Job functions (will be upskilled/trained to do the following in Tableau):
- Designing, developing, maintaining and supporting advanced reporting, analytics and dashboards using Tableau.
- Develop SQL queries.
- Input into the technical discussions and analysis.
- Performing business requirements gathering and documentation.
- Performing data analysis, data validation, data mapping and data design.
- Maintaining and documenting Tableau data sources.
- Conducting unit test and integration testing.
- Conduct root cause analysis and provide solutions to production and development issues.
- Analyse business requirements, review existing systems and solutions, define the solution, and translate that into detailed design documentation.
- Translate technical designs into an efficient, elegant and working solution.
- Deliver comprehensive, easy-to-use, reporting solutions built on relevant best practices.
1 Year renewable contract in Pretoria. Only South African citizens can apply. IT Consulting Company is recruiting a Junior BI Developer with QlikView or Power BI skills who is keen to upskill into Tableau. Must have a relevant IT Degree or 3 year National Diploma with 1 to 2 year’s BI development experience already. Must have a valid driver’s license, own reliable car and must be willing to travel locally within the Gauteng region (client site/projects).
Minimum Requirements
- 1.5 years minimum work experience as a BI Developer with QlikView, Power BI or Tableau.
- Must be willing to upskill into Tableau.
- An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IT Discipline or 3 Year National IT Diploma.
- Good experience in developing business intelligence reports using SQL tools.
- Good experience in developing maintaining and managing BI dashboards and analytics.
- Knowledge and experience of data warehousing and SQL.
- SSIS, SSRS & SSAS experience required.
- High degree of competency in SQL, relational databases and normalization.
- Strong analytical, quantitative, problem solving, and organizational skills.
- Attention to detail and ability to coordinate multiple tasks, set priorities, and meet deadlines.
- Ability to work with a diverse and integrated team consisting of application developers, technical business users and business analysts.