Junior Software Programmer at Drake International

Our client, a national vehicle transportation company that has become a leader in the vehicle transportation market is looking for a Junior Software Programmer/Developer to join their team.
Requirements
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in Software Programming/Developing
- 1 year experience
- Valid drivers license & own car
- Knowledge of PHP 5-7, HTML, MSQL, Mobile Application Development
Responsibilities
- Assist developer
- Develop and program systems
Team player
Reliable
Able to work in a pressurized environment
About The Employer:
Drake International