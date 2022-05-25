Low Code Developer at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

May 25, 2022

ENVIRONMENT:

ARE you intuitive about how an idea can be transformed into an actual working application? Then your natural ability to diagnose application issues using low code is sought by a Durban-based Financial Services Provider seeking a Low Code Developer. You will join a team responsible for solving business challenges in an Agile, fun & fast-paced environment working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-code application development tool. The ideal candidate must be passionate about integration, process automation and orchestration with prior BMP/Orchestration or Low Code tools and platform experience and Business Analysis.

DUTIES:

  • Build efficient and robust business solutions.
  • Problem solving.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with BPM/Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms.
  • Technical background.
  • Business Analysis.

Advantageous –

  • Understanding of C# and Database Programming.
  • Understanding of full SDLC.
  • Experience leading and managing others.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical level.
  • People Skills – Collaborates with business for the best solutions and communicates well.
  • Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies.
  • Sense of urgency.
  • Sense of humour.

