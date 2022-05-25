Low Code Developer at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

ARE you intuitive about how an idea can be transformed into an actual working application? Then your natural ability to diagnose application issues using low code is sought by a Durban-based Financial Services Provider seeking a Low Code Developer. You will join a team responsible for solving business challenges in an Agile, fun & fast-paced environment working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-code application development tool. The ideal candidate must be passionate about integration, process automation and orchestration with prior BMP/Orchestration or Low Code tools and platform experience and Business Analysis.

DUTIES:

Build efficient and robust business solutions.

Problem solving.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with BPM/Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms.

Technical background.

Business Analysis.

Advantageous –

Understanding of C# and Database Programming.

Understanding of full SDLC.

Experience leading and managing others.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical level.

People Skills – Collaborates with business for the best solutions and communicates well.

Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies.

Sense of urgency.

Sense of humour.

Desired Skills:

Low

Code

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position