Low Code Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:
ARE you intuitive about how an idea can be transformed into an actual working application? Then your natural ability to diagnose application issues using low code is sought by a Durban-based Financial Services Provider seeking a Low Code Developer. You will join a team responsible for solving business challenges in an Agile, fun & fast-paced environment working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-code application development tool. The ideal candidate must be passionate about integration, process automation and orchestration with prior BMP/Orchestration or Low Code tools and platform experience and Business Analysis.
DUTIES:
- Build efficient and robust business solutions.
- Problem solving.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with BPM/Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms.
- Technical background.
- Business Analysis.
Advantageous –
- Understanding of C# and Database Programming.
- Understanding of full SDLC.
- Experience leading and managing others.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical level.
- People Skills – Collaborates with business for the best solutions and communicates well.
- Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies.
- Sense of urgency.
- Sense of humour.
Desired Skills:
- Low
- Code
- Developer