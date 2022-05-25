PMO Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Overview
- Support the IT PMO unit by tracking, analysing and reporting on multiple programs and projects to ensure effective monitoring and governance of IT projects.
- Pro-actively initiate, lead and execute improvements in Project planning, scheduling,reporting and governance in alignment with the PMO framework.
- Engage with the respective project delivery team managers on an ongoing basis to collect, collate and analyse the information required to effectively manage their program/projects including work stream reporting.
- Input into project management workforce planning by managing resource management tools and reporting.
- Creation of dashboards and analytical reports and ongoing maintenance of portfolio management tools.
Qualifications
-
Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems
-
Project Management Certification (PMP, PRINCE2, CAPM, MSP)
-
+4 years’ experience in a project management environment in a large organisation, working as a project/portfolio analyst, project management officer
- Experience managing multiple projects and pulling together multiple schedules into a master schedule
- Strong proficiency in MS Office, experience of enterprise project management tools (PWA, Microsoft Project Professional/Online, SharePoint)
- Strong understanding of Business Intelligence tools and proven experience in developing and maintaining interactive reports, visualizations and dashboards in Power BI with M and DAX
- Experience in a retail, FMCG or supply chain / logistics environment
Desired Skills:
- PMO
- Power BI
- Project Governance
- Project scheduling
- PWA
- Microsoft Project Professional
- Sharepoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years FMCG
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree