PMO Analyst

May 25, 2022

Overview

  • Support the IT PMO unit by tracking, analysing and reporting on multiple programs and projects to ensure effective monitoring and governance of IT projects.
  • Pro-actively initiate, lead and execute improvements in Project planning, scheduling,reporting and governance in alignment with the PMO framework.
  • Engage with the respective project delivery team managers on an ongoing basis to collect, collate and analyse the information required to effectively manage their program/projects including work stream reporting.
  • Input into project management workforce planning by managing resource management tools and reporting.
  • Creation of dashboards and analytical reports and ongoing maintenance of portfolio management tools.

Qualifications

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems

  • Project Management Certification (PMP, PRINCE2, CAPM, MSP)

  • +4 years’ experience in a project management environment in a large organisation, working as a project/portfolio analyst, project management officer

  • Experience managing multiple projects and pulling together multiple schedules into a master schedule
  • Strong proficiency in MS Office, experience of enterprise project management tools (PWA, Microsoft Project Professional/Online, SharePoint)
  • Strong understanding of Business Intelligence tools and proven experience in developing and maintaining interactive reports, visualizations and dashboards in Power BI with M and DAX
  • Experience in a retail, FMCG or supply chain / logistics environment

Desired Skills:

  • PMO
  • Power BI
  • Project Governance
  • Project scheduling
  • PWA
  • Microsoft Project Professional
  • Sharepoint

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years FMCG

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

