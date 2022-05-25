QA Test Analyst

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification (recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training)
- National Diploma or Degree in relevant field (advantage)
- ISTQB certification (advantage)
Experience & Skills
- Must have 3-5 years’ Manual testing experience
- 1 years’ Automation testing experience (Beneficial)
- Excellent attention to detail, analytical and communication skills (both oral and written)
- Strong documentation and writing skills with excellent attention to detail required
- Experience with generating and documenting Test cases and QA Test Plans/Scenarios
- Concept of a Software Development Lifecycle and working with different test environments (Development, Quality and UAT Environment)
- working on and testing different Internet Browsers
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
-
Ability to multitask as the Job requires keeping track of multiple errors right through their lifecycle
-
Basic Knowledge of SQL database and queries
- MUST HAVE Experience in a Banking or Financial environment
- Experience working with Error tracking tool/system
Desired Skills:
- Banking
- Financial
- ISTQB
- SQL
- SQL database
- Automation
- Manual
- UAT
- User Acceptance testing
- QA Test Plans
- regression testing
- Selenium WebDriver
- End to End testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking