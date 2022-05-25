QA Test Analyst

May 25, 2022

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Matric or equivalent qualification (recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training)
  • National Diploma or Degree in relevant field (advantage)
  • ISTQB certification (advantage)

Experience & Skills

  • Must have 3-5 years’ Manual testing experience
  • 1 years’ Automation testing experience (Beneficial)
  • Excellent attention to detail, analytical and communication skills (both oral and written)
  • Strong documentation and writing skills with excellent attention to detail required
  • Experience with generating and documenting Test cases and QA Test Plans/Scenarios
  • Concept of a Software Development Lifecycle and working with different test environments (Development, Quality and UAT Environment)
  • working on and testing different Internet Browsers
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

  • Ability to multitask as the Job requires keeping track of multiple errors right through their lifecycle

  • Basic Knowledge of SQL database and queries

  • MUST HAVE Experience in a Banking or Financial environment
  • Experience working with Error tracking tool/system

Desired Skills:

  • Banking
  • Financial
  • ISTQB
  • SQL
  • SQL database
  • Automation
  • Manual
  • UAT
  • User Acceptance testing
  • QA Test Plans
  • regression testing
  • Selenium WebDriver
  • End to End testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Banking

