SAP Developer

May 25, 2022

Qualifications Required:

  • Developer specific SAP Certification

Experience Required:

  • 5+ Years SAP Development Experience
  • Software Architecture/design and development
  • Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements.
  • Performing SAP Programming in SAPUI5.
  • Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules.
  • Local Government Planning and Building Development experience would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • SAPUI5
  • SAP DEVELOPMENT
  • SAP
  • SOFTWARE ARCHITECTURE
  • DESIGN
  • DEVELOPMENT
  • ANALYSE
  • PROGRAMMING
  • TESTING
  • DEBUGGING
  • IMPLEMETATION
  • CERTIFICATION

