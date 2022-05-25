SAP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Qualifications Required:
- Developer specific SAP Certification
Experience Required:
- 5+ Years SAP Development Experience
- Software Architecture/design and development
- Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements.
- Performing SAP Programming in SAPUI5.
- Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules.
- Local Government Planning and Building Development experience would be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- SAPUI5
- SAP DEVELOPMENT
- SAP
- SOFTWARE ARCHITECTURE
- DESIGN
- DEVELOPMENT
- ANALYSE
- PROGRAMMING
- TESTING
- DEBUGGING
- IMPLEMETATION
- CERTIFICATION