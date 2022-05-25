Senior C# Developer

Job Description

To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.

Job Requirements

? Grade 12

? Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field.

? 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.

? 5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory

Technical Requirement

? C# Net Programming

? JavaScript

? HTML, PGP, ASP etc

? SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.

? SQL – Good knowledge.

? Various Source code repositories.

Desired Skills:

C#

C#.Net Development

Javascript

HTML

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position