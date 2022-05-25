Senior C# Developer

Job Description
To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.
Job Requirements
? Grade 12
? Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field.
? 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.
? 5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory
Technical Requirement
? C# Net Programming
? JavaScript
? HTML, PGP, ASP etc
? SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.
? SQL – Good knowledge.
? Various Source code repositories.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C#.Net Development
- Javascript
- HTML
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree