Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Sandown

May 25, 2022

Job Description
To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.

Job Requirements
? Grade 12
? Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field.
? 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.
? 5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory

Technical Requirement
? C# Net Programming
? JavaScript
? HTML, PGP, ASP etc
? SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.
? SQL – Good knowledge.
? Various Source code repositories.

