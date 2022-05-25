Senior Full Stack Developer – Microsoft .NET at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

May 25, 2022

Key Responsibilities:

  • Experience building front-end web applications using technologies such as Angular, Asp.net, Node, HTML5, Javascript, CSS3 and SCSS
  • Solid understanding of MSSQL and MySQL workbench with proven experience with Data Modeling, Design, SQL commands.

  • Solid experience using Asp.net Web API and Restful services.

  • You have experience using a source control tool other than VSS.

  • You work with others in an environment that encourages new ideas and improvement.
  • You are prepared to do what it takes to deliver value to the customer.
  • You know how to read code, not just write code, and refactoring is in your blood.
  • Thorough knowledge of responsive website’s and database (SQL) driven websites
  • Maintaining and troubleshooting IIS issues
  • Deep and hands on experience with web services integration.
  • Source control tools using Git tools.
  • Experience with Microsoft Azure DevOps and understanding Continuous Integrations.
  • Understand and can configure CI/CD pipelines and creating/accepting Pull Request

Desired Skills:

  • 5+ years’ experience on Microsoft .NET Framework
  • Asp.net development with C#
  • Vast Javascript
  • Node Js
  • Angular application knowledge
  • REST and SOAP API’s
  • – .NET 6.0 (WCF
  • WWF
  • WPF) – Enterprise Services and MSMQ
  • ASP.NET
  • MVC and Web Services
  • Visual studio 2015 onwards. – Visual Studio Code. – SQL Server
  • MySQL
  • Stored Procedures – C#
  • HTML 5
  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • AngularJS
  • JQuery
  • CSS
  • XML
  • XSL
  • XSLT
  • XSD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

