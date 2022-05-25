Senior IT Business Analyst – Software Technology – Gauteng Johannesburg

Location: Sandton, Gauteng

Position Overview:

A software digitalisation technology company is seeking to appoint a skilled Senior IT Business Analyst.

One will be primarily responsible for the general management of an IT team tasked with managing delivery throughout the ALM (application lifecycle management) and SDLC (software development lifecycle) periods.

Key focus will be facilitating the design of new IT solutions and processes to improve business efficiency and productivity by working closely with IT and executive management and clients to align ongoing projects and initiatives with the strategic goals and plan of the business division.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

A completed Bachelor of Commerce degree in Informatics

8 – 10 Years relevant work experience in the field of IT or Business Analytics

Financial Services industry experience

Covid -19 vaccination certificate essential

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

About The Employer:

A software digitalisation technology company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

