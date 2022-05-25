Senior Java Developer (x3) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

A dynamic and successful Managed Service and Cloud Solutions provider in Cape Town seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Java Developer who enjoys making a valuable & active contribution to the team. The successful candidate must have experience including Spring, Spring Boot (Cloud Config, Cloud Gateway, Eureka, Zuul), Oauth, Docker, SOAP(CXF), REST, OpenAPI, Grails, Gradle and have worked with Agile methodologies.

Experience with (parts of) Spring, Spring Boot (Cloud Config, Cloud Gateway, Eureka, Zuul), Oauth, Docker, SOAP(CXF), REST, OpenAPI, Grails, Gradle.

Work experience with Agile methodologies such as Scrum and SAFe is an advantage.

You enjoy making an active contribution to the team, looking beyond your own work.

