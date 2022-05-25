Senior Perfomance Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Perfomance Test Analyst

We are looking for a Senior Performance Test Analyst 5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis, with minimum 3 years in the cloud environment and a a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Experience:

5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis, with minimum 3 years in the cloud environment

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Stress testing to validate the HCM application’s reliability, stableness, and responsiveness under high loads in the cloud.

Load & Performance testing to ensure that the HCM application performs optimally even when used by multiple users at the same time in the cloud.

Latency Testing of the time is taken to transfer data messages between two points within the cloud network.

Failover testing of the application’s ability to call for additional resources when it encounters high traffic in the cloud

Capacity testing to test the maximum amount of traffic that can be handled by the system.

Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner – MF ALM.

Limited knowledge of software development

Experience in Integration Performance Testing.

API performance testing

Web services performance testing

Experience in ETL/BI testing

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

Experience in automating API servicesThe following will be an added advantage: Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) framework Knowledge of C# and Java J-Meter and Jira Experience Competencies: Conceptual thinking Attention to detail Excellent written and oral communication Managing complexity and ambiguity Ability to learn quickly Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial services business Strong analytical and problem solving skills Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other Management reporting Self-starter. Qualifications/ Certification: Degree/Diploma in a relevant field Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent. Key deliverables: Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing: Test approach Test Plans Test scripts Read development code Operate in DevSecOps Test execution Defects management reports Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates; Test Closure Reports; Knowledge transfer documents per project Test completion sign off



