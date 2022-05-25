Senior Software Engineer (Python) at Parvana Recruitment

May 25, 2022

Parvana

Responsibilities:

  • Designing and developing Python based real world machine learning systems.
  • Leading & mentoring teams on the development of internal and external facing systems and products.
  • Designing and building high-performance API’s based on Django, Flask and/or other back-end web frameworks.
  • Maintaining and working with PostgreSQL and Redis databases.
  • Building declarative cloud infrastructure (AWS) through tools like Terraform and SaltStack.
  • The analysis and testing of system security.

Skills / Experience:

  • 4+ years of experience or a high level of proficiency in Python.
  • 4+ years of working with relational databases and SQL.
  • 3+ years of working with public cloud providers (AWS, GCP, Azure, Alibaba).
  • Experience working with Django, and/or FastAPI or Flask.
  • Comfortable working with Docker, Linux, and remote systems.
  • Front-end (React), GraphQL and Relay software development experience is advantageous.
  • Proven experience using security best practices for cloud and on-prem systems is an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • SQL
  • Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position