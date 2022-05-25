Software Designer

Main duties:

Translates technical specifications received from manager into usable engineering data applicable to the particular assignment. Requires a good understanding of procedures and concepts within own discipline and a basic knowledge of these elements in other disciplines.

Work closely within a mixed-discipline team to achieve the time, budget and technical objectives and has a basic understanding of other related disciplines.

Document all work in relevant technical environment, including advanced algorithms and design calculations, plans & estimates as well as the design performance characteristics and a summarized project cost breakdown.

Good knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance on designs.

Test, evaluate, modify/enhance and re-test modules/components and products.

Work in a professional manner consistent with the company’s commitment to excellence, and R&D’s applicable development methodologies and/or standard operating procedures.

Standardise all designs as far as possible, using standard components; particular consideration must be given to inventory management. Always use appropriate components to ensure product excellence (exceptional reliability, high levels of functionality, excellent value, ease of manufacture and maintainability, etc.).

Solve relatively complex problems in core discipline, and basic problems in other engineering disciplines. May rely on assistance from senior personnel to solve complex problems.

Act as an advisor and coach to mentor junior members of the team.

Designs modules/components/products that are reliable, cost effective and that will perform consistently in specified operating environments within agreed timelines and budgets.

Responsible for modules/components/products of projects requiring good analytical skills as well as evaluative judgement based on the analysis of factual and qualitative information in complicated or novel situations.

Stay abreast of latest developments in the discipline.

Functional skills:

In depth knowledge of the relevant software development environments.

Good understanding of software development methodologies.

In-depth knowledge of the following:ASP.NET, C#, T-SQL, Javascript, jQuery, CSS

AJAX, DevExpress, Xamarin, iOS.

Desired Skills:

xamarin

mobile app development

Javascript

Jquery

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Northriding

