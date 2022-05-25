Software Designer – Gauteng North Riding

May 25, 2022

Main duties:

  • Translates technical specifications received from manager into usable engineering data applicable to the particular assignment. Requires a good understanding of procedures and concepts within own discipline and a basic knowledge of these elements in other disciplines.
  • Work closely within a mixed-discipline team to achieve the time, budget and technical objectives and has a basic understanding of other related disciplines.
  • Document all work in relevant technical environment, including advanced algorithms and design calculations, plans & estimates as well as the design performance characteristics and a summarized project cost breakdown.
  • Good knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance on designs.
  • Test, evaluate, modify/enhance and re-test modules/components and products.
  • Work in a professional manner consistent with the company’s commitment to excellence, and R&D’s applicable development methodologies and/or standard operating procedures.
  • Standardise all designs as far as possible, using standard components; particular consideration must be given to inventory management. Always use appropriate components to ensure product excellence (exceptional reliability, high levels of functionality, excellent value, ease of manufacture and maintainability, etc.).
  • Solve relatively complex problems in core discipline, and basic problems in other engineering disciplines. May rely on assistance from senior personnel to solve complex problems.
  • Act as an advisor and coach to mentor junior members of the team.
  • Designs modules/components/products that are reliable, cost effective and that will perform consistently in specified operating environments within agreed timelines and budgets.
  • Responsible for modules/components/products of projects requiring good analytical skills as well as evaluative judgement based on the analysis of factual and qualitative information in complicated or novel situations.
  • Stay abreast of latest developments in the discipline.

Functional skills:

  • In depth knowledge of the relevant software development environments.
  • Good understanding of software development methodologies.
  • In-depth knowledge of the following:ASP.NET, C#, T-SQL, Javascript, jQuery, CSS
    AJAX, DevExpress, Xamarin, iOS.

Desired Skills:

  • xamarin
  • mobile app development
  • Javascript
  • Jquery

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Northriding

