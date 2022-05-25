Software Designer – Gauteng North Riding

Main duties:
- Translates technical specifications received from manager into usable engineering data applicable to the particular assignment. Requires a good understanding of procedures and concepts within own discipline and a basic knowledge of these elements in other disciplines.
- Work closely within a mixed-discipline team to achieve the time, budget and technical objectives and has a basic understanding of other related disciplines.
- Document all work in relevant technical environment, including advanced algorithms and design calculations, plans & estimates as well as the design performance characteristics and a summarized project cost breakdown.
- Good knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance on designs.
- Test, evaluate, modify/enhance and re-test modules/components and products.
- Work in a professional manner consistent with the company’s commitment to excellence, and R&D’s applicable development methodologies and/or standard operating procedures.
- Standardise all designs as far as possible, using standard components; particular consideration must be given to inventory management. Always use appropriate components to ensure product excellence (exceptional reliability, high levels of functionality, excellent value, ease of manufacture and maintainability, etc.).
- Solve relatively complex problems in core discipline, and basic problems in other engineering disciplines. May rely on assistance from senior personnel to solve complex problems.
- Act as an advisor and coach to mentor junior members of the team.
- Designs modules/components/products that are reliable, cost effective and that will perform consistently in specified operating environments within agreed timelines and budgets.
- Responsible for modules/components/products of projects requiring good analytical skills as well as evaluative judgement based on the analysis of factual and qualitative information in complicated or novel situations.
- Stay abreast of latest developments in the discipline.
Functional skills:
- In depth knowledge of the relevant software development environments.
- Good understanding of software development methodologies.
- In-depth knowledge of the following:ASP.NET, C#, T-SQL, Javascript, jQuery, CSS
AJAX, DevExpress, Xamarin, iOS.
Desired Skills:
- xamarin
- mobile app development
- Javascript
- Jquery
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Northriding