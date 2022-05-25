SQL DBA

To design, test, implement, maintain and control relevant databases to ensure accurate installation and configuration of database and software to maintain a client centric and secure database environment.

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Provide resolution of database conflicts to align to quality standards and eliminate inappropriate data usage

Support the building of a scalable and resilient database system to mitigate disaster and performance risks

Design and create relational databases; scripts for standard and non-standard database access and provide database administrative support; replication processes and maintenance

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG

Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

· Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Qualifications/Experience

Minimum Qualification – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification – Relevant Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

Relevant Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

3 to 5 years' experience in Database Administration

Design and administration of logical and relational databases in diverse technological environments
Troubleshooting and analysis protocol

Various database systems – Oracle or MYSQL or SQL server

Database queries and theory

· Distributed computing architectures

Desired Skills:

MySQL

Posgre

Troubleshooting

Cloud experience

