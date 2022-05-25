SQL DBA

May 25, 2022

To design, test, implement, maintain and control relevant databases to ensure accurate installation and configuration of database and software to maintain a client centric and secure database environment.
Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

  • Provide resolution of database conflicts to align to quality standards and eliminate inappropriate data usage

  • Support the building of a scalable and resilient database system to mitigate disaster and performance risks

  • Design and create relational databases; scripts for standard and non-standard database access and provide database administrative support; replication processes and maintenance

  • Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG

  • Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

  • Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions

  • Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

  • Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

· Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Qualifications/Experience
Minimum Qualification – Grade 12

  • Preferred Qualification– Relevant Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

  • Experience– 3 to 5 years’ experience in Database Administration

  • Knowledge Required: Design and administration of logical and relational databases in diverse technological environments

  • Troubleshooting and analysis protocol

  • Various database systems – Oracle or MYSQL or SQL server

  • Database queries and theory

· Distributed computing architectures

Desired Skills:

  • MySQL
  • Posgre
  • Troubleshooting
  • Cloud experience

