Analyst Developer (ELK Stack)(CH794) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer with ELK Stack skills, for a new area in the business.
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design and development of new Bank SDLC Platforms according to requirements
- The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service.
Experience
Experience in the following development languages:
Minimum
- SQL 2016 and higher
- Elk Stack – Elastic, Logstash and Kibana
- JAVA
- Powershell 3 or higher
- Web API
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA.
Ideal:
Full Stack Development
Knowledge of:
- Agile
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Banking systems environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis or Design
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Programming
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Banking systems
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.