Angular Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 26, 2022

Requirements:

Angular Developer (Versions 8+) Role in Johannesburg

  • Apply critical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End, or Middleware) with high-quality solutions

  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

  • Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development and provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions. Quickly produce well organized, optimized, and well-documented source code to deliver technical solutions.

  • Ensure designs and solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability, and resistance. Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions.

  • Support the development of CI/CD Pipelines (authoring and supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins/ similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kurbenetes environments – supporting and managing your application all the way to production).

  • Use and configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/ Grafana/NewRElic, and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.

  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes.

  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

  • Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services.

  • Align all application development processes to Group Architecture and Infrastructure guidelines.

  • Provide input into the project and program teams (when required) to plan and manage the development lifecycle e.g releases, risks management, testing, integration, etc.

  • Conduct reviews, performance monitoring, and ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications.

  • Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge and skill in preparation for cross-domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions, etc.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • frontend
  • development
  • CI/CD
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • Ansible

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking forAngular DeveloperProfessionals with 2+ years solid development experience in Angular and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Learn more/Apply for this position