Application Support Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is looking for an Application Support Engineer to assist with software commissioning of their

Sensors that are used to monitor mining processes and to ensure high up time by continuously monitor the

installed sensors.

Duties will include:

• Support Clients in solving issues.

• Server Support and Troubleshooting.

• Software testing.

• Collect Server and Application Statistics for weekly reports.

• Calibration/configuration of software installed on site.

• Monitoring of servers and sensors deployed in the field on an ongoing basis.

• Commissioning of servers/software via Ansible, Azure IoT, and Git.

• Create Support and Commissioning documentation when needed.

Responsibilities will include:

• Ensure all servers and applications assigned are running without error.

• Inform responsible development team if issues are detected in software that hinders client’s operation

due to code issues.

• Ensure Clients are happy with resolution of the issue and keep the client in the loop when addressing

the issue assigned.

• Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and

maintenance.

Minimum Requirements for this role:

• 2- experience in either Deskside, Server or Application Support

• Fluent in English (Reading, speaking, and writing)

• Communication and people skills: Willing and able to talk to clients on a regular basis, understanding

their needs and troubleshooting technical issues.

• Windows and Linux experience (with a strong focus on Linux).

• Must be an ambassador for the company when dealing with clients.

• Willingness to take initiative and ownership of responsibilities.

• Willing to work in a team-based environment.

• Working knowledge of SQL Databases and SQL Queries

• Ability to learn and master employer-specific software for support purposes.

• Complex problem-solving skills: Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of

the problem and fix the problem.

• Ability to diagnose and address application issues, also escalate for resolution when needed.

• Accept responsibility to finish an assigned task with great care and quality.

• Ability to learn quickly.

• Scripting knowledge: Python, Bash, PowerShell.

• Understanding of networking and switching.

• Be comfortable reading/editing XML and Json configuration files.

• Be comfortable utilising Git.

• Knowledge of Azure IoT environments and Docker containers advantageous

• Understanding OPC communication and setup thereof would be of an advantage.

