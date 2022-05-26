BT, MTN Business in strategic African alliance

BT and MTN Business have announced a strategic alliance which will offer world class security and communications services to business customers across Africa.

New and existing MTN Business customers will get access to solutions including cloud-based security and consultancy, managed connectivity, and voice services which will be delivered as part of MTN’s Enterprise portfolio, meeting local regulatory and compliance requirements.

The first offering by BT and MTN will be a security operations centre (SOC)-service based on BT’s cloud-based security incident and event management (SIEM) service.

With a subscription-based model that requires no capital investment, and BT’s security team providing 24×7 monitoring and in-life support, the service will be scaled up and available immediately to MTN’s existing and new customers.

MTN will also tap into BT’s wide range of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions, including the provision of wholesale voice, Microsoft Teams voice, and global SIP solutions.

Alessandro Adriani, indirect sales director at BT, comments: “The world’s leading banks, healthcare providers, energy companies and governments put their trust in BT to connect and secure their operations. We look forward to working with MTN to bring the same cutting-edge services and solutions to businesses across the African continent.”

Wanda Matandela, chief enterprise business officer at MTN, adds: “MTN Business continues to deliver innovative solutions to ensure the benefits of the digital economy are expanded to more people and entities across Africa. As this growth happens, however, it is imperative to manage risk. MTN Business is excited about the potential this alliance has to offer and is committed to providing solutions that ensure businesses thrive in the digital economy of the future.”