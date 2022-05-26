Business Analyst

The main responsibility of this position will be to perform the duty of a functional consultant for Sage X3 modules in the areas of distribution and finance.

The successful candidate will assist on the support desk and assist with implementing Sage X3 ERP enhancements and supporting products (Crystal Reports etc) , partnering directly with our business users to find opportunities for process improvement and automation, and to execute the implementation of these improvements

Desired Skills:

Responsible for the setup and deployment of solutions and training of users

Responsible for problem identification and finding solutions that can optimize the organizations business processes

Sage X3 Enhancements testing and implementation

Sage X3 Bug fixes testing and implementation

Sage X3 Upgrades/Patches testing and implementation

Action of day to day SAGE X3 support tickets via group service desk

Stock takes

Month and financial year ends support

Training and development of staff and business personnel

Setup of new retails stores in Sage X3

Creation and support of reports in Crystal and Sage Intelligence toolsets

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Well established company in Gauteng is seeking the expertise of a Business Analyst with Sage X3 experience

Please contact Paul [Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position