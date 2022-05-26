Developer C#.NET

May 26, 2022

  • Duration : 12 Months renewal contract
  • Banking client
  • All checks must be clear

Essential Experience

  • Deep experience of the Azure Platform and .NET framework and related technologies: C#, .Net Web API Rest API.
  • Must have advanced experience in Object-oriented programming, data structures, software design patterns,
  • Experience in Agile / Kanban.
  • Experience with APIM, App Services, Function Apps
  • Azure Authentication & Authorization
  • Release Management and CI/CD pipeline deployment (ADO, ARM & Bicep)
  • PowerShell & Azure CLI

Advantageous Experience

  • Experience with using Open API specifications for designing and consuming APIs
  • Experience with integration and cloud design patterns.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • C#
  • .Net
  • Agile
  • C#.Net Development
  • Authentication
  • APIM
  • Powershell
  • .NET

Learn more/Apply for this position