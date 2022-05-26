Developer C#.NET

- Duration : 12 Months renewal contract
- Banking client
- All checks must be clear
Essential Experience
- Deep experience of the Azure Platform and .NET framework and related technologies: C#, .Net Web API Rest API.
- Must have advanced experience in Object-oriented programming, data structures, software design patterns,
- Experience in Agile / Kanban.
- Experience with APIM, App Services, Function Apps
- Azure Authentication & Authorization
- Release Management and CI/CD pipeline deployment (ADO, ARM & Bicep)
- PowerShell & Azure CLI
Advantageous Experience
- Experience with using Open API specifications for designing and consuming APIs
- Experience with integration and cloud design patterns.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- C#
- .Net
- Agile
- C#.Net Development
- Authentication
- APIM
- Powershell
- .NET