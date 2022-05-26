Developer – Gauteng Sandown

May 26, 2022

Looking for a Back End Developer for one of the biggest companies in South Africa

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Jakarta
  • SQL
  • Ruby
  • PHP
  • HTML
  • CSS3
  • Typescript
  • NodeJS
  • JPA
  • JTA
  • Mutiny
  • VERT.X
  • Database migration tools
  • XML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Automotive Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

My client, a very well established company in South Africa is seeking the expertise of a Back End Developer to join their Dynamic team

Learn more/Apply for this position