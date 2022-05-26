Full Stack Software Developers at Headhunters

Our client who is in the Supply Chain industry seeks two Intermediate Full Stack Software Developers.

Requirements:

  • IT relevant qualification preferred.
  • Three or more years experience.
  • Tech stack
  • .NET Core
  • Angular
  • JavaScript
  • Postgres
  • SQL
  • Developers will need to be based in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha if possible.

This is mostly a remote role, although successful candidates can work from the office if preferred.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

