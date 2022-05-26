iOS Developer at amSync Talent Sourcing Specialists

Exciting opportunity to join a new and ambitious gaming technology platform. Be part of a team to bring new and innovative products to market

and have a significant input to the direction and success of the business. The team are looking at innovative ways to optimise the user

experience through applying design, data analytics and AI driven content optimisation to improve the player experience. You will be part of the

technical leadership team driving this initiative forward.

Specifically you will be integral in creating high quality, native, first class iOS applications for the iGaming industry from the ground up.

Initially you will be working on a greenfield project and will have to work closely with the mobile lead, helping them with critical architectural

decisions that will define the project and team going forward.

This is a role for the person that gets excited about new technologies, gets nerdy architectural discussions and gets a kick out of seeing new

things come to life.

Responsibilities

Working in an agile, cross functional team working to first class native iOS applications.

Working with the tech lead and product manager to deliver high quality features and improvements.

Ensuring the iOS code base adheres to high quality metrics. Such a unit test coverage, readability and conformity.

Writing pull requests and performing code reviews.

Work with the product team to iteratively improve the end user’s experience.

Resolve support issues in a timely manner

Skills

2+ years of experience in developing mobile applications (native or hybrid).

Proven experience working on a production mobile app.

Experience working in an iOS development team (small or large).

Proven experience with fundamentals around working in a team. Such as using git for source control, some sort of project tracking

software (JIRA etc) and the concept of pull-requests and code reviews.

Good written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills and strong teamwork relationships

Requirements

Demonstrable experience developing native mobile development using Swift

Solid understanding of, and experience writing unit testing.

Excitement about SwiftUI and other new tools from Apple

Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

SwiftUI

iOS

Jira

Git

Apple

Mobile Applications

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

