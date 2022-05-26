IT Project Manager at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Manages project planning and delivery Take a project from inception (idea stage) through to planning and execution of the final working solution following a structured approach

Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted

Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management, programme sponsor and other relevant stakeholder (where applicable)

Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage

Create and control all project management related documents

Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements

Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs) and provide recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt Manage project risks and issues Identify and mitigate issues and risks that may negatively impact the project

Tracking and escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues, and risks Ensure effective budget control Manage the project budget by forecasting requirements

Monitor, track and manage expenditure by analysing variances and initiating corrective action Manage and support project team Lead cross functional project teams and follow up on task progress to ensure on-time completion

Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practices

Manage team to delivery on project commitments

Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managers (where applicable) Effective management of quality and processes Apply quality management principles and processes

Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes

Ensure required documentation is complete, current, and stored appropriately Effective reporting and stakeholder management Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers, and IT with stakeholders

Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project

Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology

Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts Minimum requirements Bachelors degree/diploma in Information technology, Computer science, Information systems or other related field

Diploma/Certificate in Project Management, PMP, Agile/Scrum, Prince 2

Minimum of 7 years’ experience

Agile Project Management experience

Knowledge of project management techniques and tools Desired Skills: PMBOK

PRINCE 2

SDLC Methodology

Agile methodology

PMP

Delivery management

Management methodology

Managing Project Budgets

Scope Management

Project plan

Project management principles

Project resources Desired Work Experience: 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management Desired Qualification Level: Diploma