Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Brooklyn

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic FinTech company with a core focus on eCommerce channels wants your coding talents to be their next Java Developer. In collaboration with the System Architect and Product Owner, you will design and implement solutions with high quality source codes. You will also be expected to enhance and enrich existing solutions and services, as well as support projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release, and post release support. You will require 3+ years’ experience in a similar role with a deep understanding of the Spring Boot Framework, JPA and Hibernate, have experience with Message Queues, Swagger documentation, AWS and Cloud services and proficiency with tech tools including Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, Git, Maven, Jenkins, Ansible, SOAP, REST, Postgres, XML and Web Services.

DUTIES:

Solution Design and Implementation –

Perform accurate development estimation.

Deliver high-quality source code.

Ensure designs comply with specifications.

Software Testing and Test-Driven Development –

Ensure each feature works the way it is intended.

Software Deployment and Maintenance –

Analyse, identify opportunity for efficacy, maintain and enhance existing application.

Troubleshoot issues with efficiency.

Change Control.

Support continuous improvement –

Investigate alternatives and technologies.

Present for architectural review.

Distinguish between business, functional, and non-functional requirements and how to best implement them.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12/Matric.

Tertiary Qualification advantageous.

3+ Years Java Development experience.

Deep understanding of the Spring Boot Framework, JPA and Hibernate.

Presentation layer development (Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript).

Message Queues.

SOAP, REST, XML, Web Services experience.

Maven, Jenkins and Ansible.

Version Control (Git).

Exposure to an Agile methodology driven environment.

Postgres.

Swagger documentation.

AWS and Cloud services.

Project Management skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to communicate complex information in straightforward solutions.

Time management and prioritisation.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Pitching new ideas to team to enable improvements.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

