LINUX Systems Administrator at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:
An established ISP/IT Business solutions company in central Cape Town needs a presentable, vibrant, hardworking, and enthusiastic Linux Systems Administrator. The ideal candidate must be willing to self-manage their tasks, responsibilities and take pride in their work. Your role will require you to have 3+ years’ experience with
Ubuntu and CentOS systems, cPanel and hosting environments, DNS and the inner workings of DNS / BIND servers, Hypervisor technologies (Xen based), Iptables, bash scripting and other Linux services, Backups and restoration of data in case of disaster, and Linux file systems (including LVM groups).
REQUIREMENTS:
3 Years + experience with:
- Ubuntu and CentOS systems
- cPanel and hosting environments
- DNS and the inner workings of DNS / BIND servers
- Hypervisor technologies (Xen based)
- Iptables, bash scripting and other Linux services
- Backups and restoration of data in case of disaster
- Linux file systems, including LVM groups
Advantageous –
- Networking skills on Linux and routers (IP addressing/Aliasing etc.)
- Experience in Mikrotik routers, Ubiquiti switches and Cisco routing/switching on IOS
- Experience in routing protocols such as OSPF, BGP and iBGP
- High level of proficiency in Linux administration, and being able to rectify problems as they arise quite quickly
- Experience with Monitoring systems an advantage (Nagios, Observium)
ATTRIBUTES:
- Must be presentable, vibrant, hardworking, and enthusiastic.
- Must be able to self-manage their tasks, responsibilities and take pride in their work.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Systems
- Administrator