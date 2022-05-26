LINUX Systems Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

May 26, 2022

ENVIRONMENT:

An established ISP/IT Business solutions company in central Cape Town needs a presentable, vibrant, hardworking, and enthusiastic Linux Systems Administrator. The ideal candidate must be willing to self-manage their tasks, responsibilities and take pride in their work. Your role will require you to have 3+ years’ experience with

Ubuntu and CentOS systems, cPanel and hosting environments, DNS and the inner workings of DNS / BIND servers, Hypervisor technologies (Xen based), Iptables, bash scripting and other Linux services, Backups and restoration of data in case of disaster, and Linux file systems (including LVM groups).

REQUIREMENTS:

3 Years + experience with:

  • Ubuntu and CentOS systems
  • cPanel and hosting environments
  • DNS and the inner workings of DNS / BIND servers
  • Hypervisor technologies (Xen based)
  • Iptables, bash scripting and other Linux services
  • Backups and restoration of data in case of disaster
  • Linux file systems, including LVM groups

Advantageous –

  • Networking skills on Linux and routers (IP addressing/Aliasing etc.)
  • Experience in Mikrotik routers, Ubiquiti switches and Cisco routing/switching on IOS
  • Experience in routing protocols such as OSPF, BGP and iBGP
  • High level of proficiency in Linux administration, and being able to rectify problems as they arise quite quickly
  • Experience with Monitoring systems an advantage (Nagios, Observium)

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Must be presentable, vibrant, hardworking, and enthusiastic.
  • Must be able to self-manage their tasks, responsibilities and take pride in their work.

