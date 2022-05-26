LINUX Systems Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

An established ISP/IT Business solutions company in central Cape Town needs a presentable, vibrant, hardworking, and enthusiastic Linux Systems Administrator. The ideal candidate must be willing to self-manage their tasks, responsibilities and take pride in their work. Your role will require you to have 3+ years’ experience with

Ubuntu and CentOS systems, cPanel and hosting environments, DNS and the inner workings of DNS / BIND servers, Hypervisor technologies (Xen based), Iptables, bash scripting and other Linux services, Backups and restoration of data in case of disaster, and Linux file systems (including LVM groups).

REQUIREMENTS:

3 Years + experience with:

Ubuntu and CentOS systems

cPanel and hosting environments

DNS and the inner workings of DNS / BIND servers

Hypervisor technologies (Xen based)

Iptables, bash scripting and other Linux services

Backups and restoration of data in case of disaster

Linux file systems, including LVM groups

Advantageous –

Networking skills on Linux and routers (IP addressing/Aliasing etc.)

Experience in Mikrotik routers, Ubiquiti switches and Cisco routing/switching on IOS

Experience in routing protocols such as OSPF, BGP and iBGP

High level of proficiency in Linux administration, and being able to rectify problems as they arise quite quickly

Experience with Monitoring systems an advantage (Nagios, Observium)

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be presentable, vibrant, hardworking, and enthusiastic.

Must be able to self-manage their tasks, responsibilities and take pride in their work.

