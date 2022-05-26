Pinnacle signed as exclusive SA distributor for Holowits

Pinnacle has expanded its CCTV product offering through the onboarding of Holowits, which has appointed Pinnacle as its exclusive distribution partner for South Africa.

With stock expected to land at the end of May 2022, Pinnacle will be offering resellers the option of either the D-Series or E-Series Software-Defined Cameras.

With the entry-level Holowits cameras being smart technology enabled from the get-go, the E-Series is an IP based camera that is able to compete with an analogue camera’s price point, while the D-Series is slightly more equipped being an AI enabled camera. Both the E and D-Series solutions are ONVIF complaint, meaning they can be integrated with just about any other system.

“We are happy to finalize this distribution agreement with Pinnacle and look forward to working together to build an intelligent, everything sensing world.” says Vinson Yang, CEO of Holowits. “Pinnacle is very well-established across the region and will be an invaluable partner for Holowits to gain greater access to new market segments.”

“The addition of the Holowits product portfolio will allow Pinnacle to offer AI enabled and IP based CCTV cameras at a price point that is suitable for just about any pocket,” says Fred Saayman, brand director at Pinnacle ICT. “The concept behind on-boarding Holowits was based on being able to supply our market with a supplementary solution for a wider variety of price points and industries, but which can be integrated with the solutions we currently offer.”

Once stock has landed, Pinnacle will be hosting official launch events across their seven branches to introduce this exciting product offering to their wide range of resellers. Keep a close on their social media pages to secure your seat.