PowerBI Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a PowerBI Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Developing visual reports, dashboards , scorecards using Power BI desktop.

Connecting to data sources, importing data and transforming data for Business Intelligence.

Excellent in analytical thinking for translating data into informative visuals and reports.

Able to implement row level security on data and have an understanding of application security layer models in Power BI.

Expertise in using advance level calculations on the data set.

Responsible for design methodology and project documentation.

Able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with warehouse standards.

Adept in developing, publishing and scheduling Power BI reports as per the business requirements.

Able to properly understand the business requirements and develop data models accordingly by taking care of the resources.

Should have knowledge and experience in prototyping, designing, and requirement analysis.

Should have knowledge and skills for secondary tools such as Microsoft Azure, SQL data warehouse, PolyBase, Visual Studio, etc.

Able to integrate Power BI reports into other applications using embedded analytics like Power BI service (SaaS), or by API automation. Also, one must be experienced in developing custom visuals for Power BI.

An advantage would be an individual previously exposed to the financial industry

What we are looking for:

Complete IT/BSc degree or other related

3-5 years working with the PowerBI tool

Write DAX expressions

Implement row-level security

Have an understanding of scripting languages and programming languages like R and Python for advance dashboards

SQL querying

Understand how to use Power Query Editor

Data analytics experience

Hadoop Experience

SSIS and SSRS

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

