Senior Android Developer at amSync Talent Sourcing Specialists – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Exciting opportunity to join a new and ambitious gaming technology platform. Be part of a team to bring new and innovative products to market

and have a significant input to the direction and success of the business. The team are looking at innovative ways to optimise the user

experience through applying design, data analytics and AI driven content optimisation to improve the player experience. You will be part of the

technical leadership team driving this initiative forward.

Specifically you will be integral in creating high quality, native, first class Android applications for the iGaming industry from the ground up.

Initially you will be working on a greenfield project and will have to work closely with the mobile lead, helping them with critical architectural

decisions that will define the project and team going forward.

This is a role for the person that gets excited about new technologies, gets nerdy architectural discussions and gets a kick out of seeing new

things come to life.

Responsibilities

Working in an agile, cross functional team working to first class native Android applications.

Owning the Android code base and ensuring it adheres to high quality metrics. Such a unit test coverage, readability and conformity.

Working with the mobile lead on architectural decisions within the application technology stack.

Working with the mobile lead to develop processes that enable teams to deliver high quality applications with maximum automation.

Work with the product team to iteratively improve the end user’s experience.

Take ownership of production services and resolve support issues in a timely manner

Proactively identify areas of improvement in current processes and practices

Skills

5+ years of experience in developing mobile applications (native or hybrid), with excellent knowledge of mobile app dev frameworks:

React Native vs Swift

Knowledgeable in all aspects of the mobile app lifecycle (concept, design, develop, debug/test, release, support, security, performance)

Experience with mobile delivery and integration of application systems with the Google Play store.

Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills and strong teamwork relationships

Requirements

Demonstrable experience developing native mobile development using Kotlin or Flutter

Strong understanding of, and experience writing unit testing.

Experience with Jetpack Compose and Kotlin Coroutines desirable.

Excitement about native-first cross platform technologies such as Kotlin Multiplatform for Mobile or Flutter

Understanding of hybrid apps & communication between webpages and native code.

Experience on 3rd Party SDKs integration

Excellent communication skills

Exposure to some level of project management e.g. estimation, planning, task tracking

