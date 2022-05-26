Senior C# Developer at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Their environment is Microsoft, and here is a bit of their Tech Stack they use (there is a lot more, but these are the major ones):
- C#
- .Net Core
- Javascript
- Bootstrap
- MVC Framework
- Code First
- Entity Framework
- Azure App Services
- Azure Blob Storage
- Azure Active Directory
- SQL Server (2018)
- TFS (Repository)
Our client is servicing major Financial institutions across Gauteng in terms of all their Digital transformations.
This role will be Permanent and will be required to be on-site.
Minimum Requirements
5-8 Years Experience in Software Development (C# Specifically)
Relevant IT Qualifications
C# .net experice (.Net Core beneficial)
SQL
Cloud technologies