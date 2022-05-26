Senior Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

May 26, 2022

Currently recruiting .Net Stack developer with a focus more on Back-end
Mainly Web Services such as SQL database, potentially SSIS packages and will be working on ActiveBatch job automations and schedules
Working with Visual Studio 2019, C# Web Services development and maintenance of SSIS Packages , SQL Server and ActiveBatch
Currently recruiting .Net Stack developer with a focus more on Back-end
Mainly Web Services such as SQL database, potentially SSIS packages and will be working on ActiveBatch job automations and schedules
Working with Visual Studio 2019, C# Web Services development and maintenance of SSIS Packages , SQL Server and ActiveBatch

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Server
  • C#
  • Visual Studio 2019
  • Agile
  • Web Services

Learn more/Apply for this position