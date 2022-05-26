Senior Java Fullstack Developer at Reverside

We are looking forSenior Java Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Java 8+ and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Digital Messaging Services enables the creation, distribution, receipting, storage and retrieval of all outbound communications (triggered, bulk), across various channels for businesses in the Group, as well as the workflow routing of all inbound communications throughout the Group.

We are a service focused team that has a drive to solve problems with urgency, and meet the needs of our clients to the best of our ability. We are looking for smart, energetic, experienced and dynamic achievers who take initiative and ownership, and who thrive on constant challenges and high-speed change to join us on this journey. If you have an entrepreneurial mind and appreciate calculated risks, then the Discovery environment will liberate you to realize your full potential.

Key Purpose

Within the Digital Messaging Services team, the Senior Java Developer must work together with Business Analyst, UX & Content Teams, System Architects and Managers to understand the overall business needs and requirements, as well as work with Agile design methodology to develop high quality source code.

The Senior Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project life-cycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post release support.

The Senior Java Developer in the Digital Channels area must be technically able support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

1. Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

2. Analyze, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency

3. Perform accurate development estimation

4. Produce technical specifications and designs

5. Analytical and problem solving skills

6. Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

7. Excellent written and verbal communication skills

8. Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

9. Present to senior stakeholders

10. Offer support and guidance to peers

11. Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture

Personal Attributes and Skills

1. Passionate about technology and development.

2. Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

3. Analytical thinking and attention to detail

4. Personal organisation and time management skills

5. Technical and business writing skills

6. Presentation and facilitation skills

7. Communication skills (written, verbal/presenting and listening)

8. Stress management

9. Customer focused

10. Results oriented

11. Able to resolve conflict

12. Creative

13. Innovative

14. Self-driven

15. Ability to build relationships with people from all different backgrounds and at different job levels

Education and Experience

Minimum IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar) and formal Java qualifications.

At least 6 years Java systems development experience

Proven Java EE knowledge and experience

At least Angular 2 (or higher) Framework experience

Experience with SOAP and REST services

Unit testing and mocking frameworks

Source control, experience with GIT

Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)

Knowledge of OO design principles and development pattern

Understanding and application of Agile Methodology, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development

Preferred

Spring Framework

ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)

Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks

Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Advantageous

Honours degree

DevOps/Continuous integration

Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)

Desired Skills:

Spring Framework ORM / Hibernate / JPA

JMS

Tibco EMS

Oracle PL/SQL

SOAP – REST

XML/JSON

Presentation layer development

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

