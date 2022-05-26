Solutions Architect – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team in East London.
The Job Requirements
- Kubernetes/Docker Knowledge
- Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt
- Data Engineering
- AZURE Solution Architecture
- AZURE DevOps
- Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
- Database (PostgreSQL)
- Network/Security/Credential management
- Monitoring management
- Pipeline management
- Middleware Integration
- Microgateway knowledge
- Data Ingestion
- Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge
- API orientated approach and knowledge
Outputs:
- Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.
- Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.
- Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.
- Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- Information Technology
- AZURE Solutions Architecture
- Data Engineering