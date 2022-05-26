Tech Lead/Application Architect (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is an innovative Financial Services Provider, with an approach to business that is outside the box and sometimes viewed as unconventional. Proudly different, and not for everyone. Empowering, transformation, wellness, strong and healthy mindsets and striving for the absolute best, lie at the centre of the company ethos. They choose to work only with people who are committed to continuous learning, and who are willing to step far outside of what they know and who want to grow and develop to their highest potential.

Does this sound like you? Fantastic! Please read on…

SERVE as the driving force behind a cutting-edge, enterprise wide Microservices platform of an innovative Financial Services Provider in Durban seeking your technical expertise to be its next Tech Lead/Application Architect. You will require a suitable tertiary qualification with 10-15 years solid experience showing a progression from Development through to Architecture & 5 years in a Tech Lead/Architect level role. You must have the ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic Microservice-based platforms and a holistic view of enterprise solutions with a flair for Performance Engineering, Application Development and Security. Your tech tools should include amongst others C#, .Net/Core, DevOps, TDD, Azure, AWS, Google, Jira, Bamboo, Docker, Kubernetes, ELK, Redis, MongoDB, Kafka, Spark, Bitbucket, Confluence.

DUTIES:

Be the Technical Lead to a hardcore Engineering team in the design and implementation of strategic, enterprise wide Microservices-based solutions.

Bring architectural, TDD, DevOps and innovation skills to the fore, evangalise and drive technology into the organisation.

Aid in delivering prototypes and proof of concepts that help set the business up as a 100-year business.

Champion technology adoption within the organisation.

A Technologist, able to lead and guide a team of highly skilled Engineers in developing solutions that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex business solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

10-15 Years’ solid experience showing a progression from Development through to Architecture.

5 Years at a Technical Lead and/or Architect level.

A broad area of technical knowledge.

Solid .Net, C# and Core experience.

Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic Microservice-based platforms.

Demonstrated knowledge of Oauth/HMAC/token-based authentication.

Solid Agile, DevOps and TDD.

Jira, Bamboo, Confluence, Bitbucket.

A passion for technology and interest in a wide variety of tech – Java, PHP, Python, Jython, JavaScript, React Native, Flutter, Appcelerator, Node.js, NGINX, REST, AngularJS, etc.

Docker, Kubernetes.

ELK, Redis, MongoDB, etc.

Kafka, Spark, etc.

Solid Cloud – Azure, AWS, Google.

SaaS.

A holistic view of enterprise solutions, a solid background in Agile and a flair for Performance Engineering, Application Development and Security.

ATTRIBUTES:

Team player, finisher, someone who takes pride in the final product.

Self-starter.

Natural innovator.

Design skills.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Conscious, vulnerable, courageous, emotionally resilient.

Own It! Do it now!

COMMENTS:

