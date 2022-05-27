Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is looking for a Retail Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Hybrid work model , Cape Town based

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements. The role acts as a bridge between the business unit, organisational stakeholders and the solution team.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS / OUTPUTS

Information Seeking and Analysis

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines

Theoretical knowledge and application

Time Management

FORMAL QUALIFICATION

Degree / diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis

Diploma in Business Analysis essential.

JOB RELATED EXPERIENCE

SAP experience

Retail / franchise industry experience

Business analysis experience within a business analysis role

COMPETENCIES

Supporting and Co-operating

Interacting and Presenting

Analysing and Interpreting

Creating & Conceptualising

Organising & Executing

Adapting & Coping

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

SAP

Retail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

