Dartcom adds to its management team

South African level 1 B-BBEE telecommunications and energy infrastructure and services provider, Dartcom has appointed several new key executives to strengthen the leadership team and support the company’s strategic growth plan.

“We are pleased to welcome exciting new talent in energy, telecommunications and logistics to Dartcom who have been appointed to supercharge our local strategy and expand our footprint and operations beyond South Africa and Tanzania,” says Brett Nash, Dartcom CEO.

With over 17 years’ experience in telecommunications, Siphile Sibaya joins Dartcom as Chief Technical Officer responsible for the strategic development and implementation of new products and services and the expansion of the organisation’s footprint in other territories. Before joining Dartcom, he was a network infrastructure strategist at MTN Group, responsible for data centres, energy, sustainability, AI and fibre. He started his career at Telkom and played an integral role in growing the company’s fibre business, Openserve, where he later served as Senior Manager: Network Operations. Sibaya holds a Master of Science in Fibre Optics from the University of Port Elizabeth and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Physics from the University of Johannesburg.

“Dartcom is an exciting company with so many opportunities for personal and professional growth. I look forward to leading an experienced team and enabling the future vision of the business,” says Sibaya.

To streamline the operations of the Dartcom Group, which includes Dartcom SA, Gbitel and Dartcom Fibre Solutions, Dana Bakker has been appointed to the position of Chief Operations Officer. Bakker, a former Chief Technical Officer of Cell C, has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector. Having started his career at Vodacom as network engineer, he has worked in South Africa, Mozambique and Tanzania. He has a Master of Commerce in Business Management and Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Johannesburg.

“Having watched the business from outside in my capacity as an executive in telecommunications, I have a clear view of where we could drive Dartcom in the next few years and I look forward to being part of this journey,” says Bakker.

Dr Teboho Chomane has been appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer. He has more than 15 years’ experience in planning, procurement, and supply management. He has worked for various multi-nationals including Clicks, Ellerines Holdings, Phillips and Colgate-Palmolive. In 2011 he founded Kida Group and still acts as Group Chair. He earned a PhD in Engineering and Industrial Management from the University of Johannesburg and completed his Master of Business Administration at Milpark Business School. Dr. Chomane is also a pilot in training.

“Dartcom has a growing international footprint and I look forward to putting my experience to work in this position to really entrench Dartcom as an area of logistic excellence both locally and internationally,” says Dr Chomane.