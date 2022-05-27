Data Architect at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, is looking for a Data Architect to build, optimize and maintain conceptual and logical database models. For this role, you should know how to analyze system requirements and implement migration methods for existing data. Hands-on experience with SQL and Oracle is also required. Ideally, the candidate should be familiar with predictive analysis and data visualization techniques using relevant tools (e. g. PowerBi). Ultimately, the candidate will develop database solutions to ensure company information is stored effectively and securely.
CORE FUNCTIONS AND JOB ROLE:
- Develop database solutions to store and retrieve company information
- Install and configure information systems to ensure functionality
- Analyse structural requirements for new software and applications
- Migrate data from legacy systems to new solutions
- Design conceptual and logical data models and flowcharts
- Improve system performance by conducting tests, troubleshooting and integrating new elements
- Optimize new and current database systems
- Define security and backup procedures
- Coordinate with the Data Science department to identify future needs and requirements
- Provide operational support for Management Information Systems (MIS)
Qualification:
Bachelorâ€™s Degree in a computer/Computer Engineering
Experience:
- At least 5 years equivalent experience in a similar position
- Proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role
- In-depth understanding of database structure principles
- Experience gathering and analysing system requirements
- Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques
- Expertise in SQL and Oracle
- Proficiency in MS Excel
- Familiarity with data visualisation tools (e. g. Tableau, PowerBi other)
- Proven analytical skills
- Problem-solving attitude
Job-Related Knowledge and Skills
- Maths and computer science proficiency
- Developing database solutions to store and retrieve company information
- Installing and configuring information systems to ensure the functionality
- Analysing structural requirements for new software and applications
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to lead an IT team
- Ability to explain complicated concepts in simple terms
- Excellent attention to detail
- Multitasking ability