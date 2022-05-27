Data Management at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Management Operational Team Lead to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

One touchpoint for value stream programmes

Release quality gates and management

Alignment to governance standards and implementation guidance

Security and access control mgmt. (incl. classification)

Oversight of pattern establishment and support (e.g., SSIS, Pipelines, etc.)

Job and health monitoring and escalation management

Data schema shift alignment and maintenance

Ongoing maintenance of metadata and DG tooling

Data Quality reporting and remediation initiative co-ordination

Qualifications and experience

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, or Information Technology

Management qualification will be advantageous

Data Certifications highly advantageous

5 years relevant operational or project related experience of EDM technology platform management in a data / BI environment

Experience of applying Data Platform and Engineering in a Life Insurance or financial services business context would be advantageous

Good knowledge and understanding of interaction between data, technology and business applications for insights and improving operational usage of data assets as well as supporting decision-making

Sound knowledge of insurance products, distribution models and processes would be an advantage

Experience of financial services and insurance industries

Solicit and translation of requirements

Understand of underlying data models and integration requirements

Deep understanding of interworking of Data Management knowledge areas with a focus on MasterData, Reference and Metadata, and Data modelling

Database implementation and data integration techniques (parsing and standardization, match / merge, codesets, etc.)

Conceptualize and design RESTful data services; Service Oriented Architecture and Event Driven Design implementation experience would be an advantage (e.g., Streaming, CEP, etc.)

Development of data integration, ETL/ELT, and model transformations (Relational, Dimensional, Graph)

Understanding of full stack DevSecOps builds (CI/CD, Scripting, etc.)

Define and oversee data integration and ETL standards

Database performance tuning and load testing

Build and Release management of data integration solutions

Competencies

HPL / SQL, T-SQL, REST / GraphQL, Python, Spark, Scala / Java, Node.JS / JavaScript

TypeScript, Angular, React, CYPHER, SPARQL, SIDDHI, Kafka

RabbitMQ, ADO / Jenkins / Bamboo / XLDeploy, Bash

PowerShell

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

SQL

DATA

ETL

SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position