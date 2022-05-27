Data Management at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Management Operational Team Lead to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- One touchpoint for value stream programmes
- Release quality gates and management
- Alignment to governance standards and implementation guidance
- Security and access control mgmt. (incl. classification)
- Oversight of pattern establishment and support (e.g., SSIS, Pipelines, etc.)
- Job and health monitoring and escalation management
- Data schema shift alignment and maintenance
- Ongoing maintenance of metadata and DG tooling
- Data Quality reporting and remediation initiative co-ordination
Qualifications and experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, or Information Technology
- Management qualification will be advantageous
- Data Certifications highly advantageous
- 5 years relevant operational or project related experience of EDM technology platform management in a data / BI environment
- Experience of applying Data Platform and Engineering in a Life Insurance or financial services business context would be advantageous
- Good knowledge and understanding of interaction between data, technology and business applications for insights and improving operational usage of data assets as well as supporting decision-making
- Sound knowledge of insurance products, distribution models and processes would be an advantage
- Experience of financial services and insurance industries
- Solicit and translation of requirements
- Understand of underlying data models and integration requirements
- Deep understanding of interworking of Data Management knowledge areas with a focus on MasterData, Reference and Metadata, and Data modelling
- Database implementation and data integration techniques (parsing and standardization, match / merge, codesets, etc.)
- Conceptualize and design RESTful data services; Service Oriented Architecture and Event Driven Design implementation experience would be an advantage (e.g., Streaming, CEP, etc.)
- Development of data integration, ETL/ELT, and model transformations (Relational, Dimensional, Graph)
- Understanding of full stack DevSecOps builds (CI/CD, Scripting, etc.)
- Define and oversee data integration and ETL standards
- Database performance tuning and load testing
- Build and Release management of data integration solutions
Competencies
- HPL / SQL, T-SQL, REST / GraphQL, Python, Spark, Scala / Java, Node.JS / JavaScript
- TypeScript, Angular, React, CYPHER, SPARQL, SIDDHI, Kafka
- RabbitMQ, ADO / Jenkins / Bamboo / XLDeploy, Bash
- PowerShell
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- DATA
- ETL
- SSIS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric