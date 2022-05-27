ICT Service Desk Administrator

Role Purpose:

The Support Desk Administrator is the first point of contact for the company ICT Service Desk. The company ICT Team requires a highly motivated, enthusiastic, service-oriented individual to support and maintain an effective IT support service desk and provide administrative support to the running of the ICT department operations and related projects. The role is mostly administrative, but a technical understanding of the environment is essential.

Skill / Experience Requirements:

Degree/National Diploma or Related IT Certification or Work experience

Minimum 2 years’ experience in an ICT Support/Helpdesk role

Knowledge of IT infrastructure, Applications, and IT concepts

Good communication skills – written and verbal

ITIL Awareness and experience

Demonstrate experience with ICT asset and Software license management

Demonstrate experience with management of ICT budgets

Demonstrate experience with ICT procurement processes

Demonstrate experience in administration of ICT Projects

Demonstrate some understanding of most common Microsoft products Active Directory Exchange Server Windows 7, 10 Windows Server 2008, 2012 Azure Office 365

Demonstrate experience in supporting technical laptop issues

Any IT certifications will be advantages

Responsibilities:

Provide 1st line technical support to resolve service desk incidents and to assess and route incoming user and vendor queries that require escalations/assignments e.g., if an issue needs to be assigned to another support engineer.

Perform some technical functions i.e., reimage windows laptops, creating AD accounts, reset passwords etc.

Support the ICT department in building and maintaining a world class service desk by making sure all user requests are processed accurately with maximum efficiency.

Interface with both internal and external customers/vendors on issues/incidents/requests relating to the service desk to ensure communication gaps are closed.

Build up ICT knowledge base for faster problem resolution and turnaround times.

To log service requests and enquiries for customers and resolve or assign to the appropriate business units.

Assist with information extractions and reporting on various ICT related systems for audit purposes

Co-ordination and administration of software licensing renewals as well as hardware maintenance and support renewals.

Co-ordination, administration and follow up of ICT related procurement requests.

Collate ICT budget items and accurately keep track of cost / spend.

Manage and maintain software licensing and IT asset inventory.

Provide administrative support to the ICT Manager and ICT & DevOps Team Lead

Assist in the planning, implementation, and post-implementation phases of ICT Projects.

Scheduling and co-ordination of ICT maintenance operations and companywide communication relating to operations/projects the ICT department.

Process and manage change requests for the ICT team from inception to sign off.

Organizing and Administration of ICT documentation repositories.

Personal Profile

Acute attention to detail

Customer focused with good planning and organising skills

Ability to manage timelines and prioritize work

Ability to work under pressure and handle large workloads

Adaptability and willingness to learn

Analytical thinking, enjoys problem solving

Action oriented and good decision-making skills

Role Purpose:

The Support Desk Administrator is the first point of contact for the company ICT Service Desk. The company ICT Team requires a highly motivated, enthusiastic, service-oriented individual to support and maintain an effective IT support service desk and provide administrative support to the running of the ICT department operations and related projects. The role is mostly administrative, but a technical understanding of the environment is essential.

Skill / Experience Requirements:

Degree/National Diploma or Related IT Certification or Work experience

Minimum 2 years’ experience in an ICT Support/Helpdesk role

Knowledge of IT infrastructure, Applications, and IT concepts

Good communication skills – written and verbal

ITIL Awareness and experience

Demonstrate experience with ICT asset and Software license management

Demonstrate experience with management of ICT budgets

Demonstrate experience with ICT procurement processes

Demonstrate experience in administration of ICT Projects

Demonstrate some understanding of most common Microsoft products Active Directory Exchange Server Windows 7, 10 Windows Server 2008, 2012 Azure Office 365

Demonstrate experience in supporting technical laptop issues

Any IT certifications will be advantages

Responsibilities:

Provide 1st line technical support to resolve service desk incidents and to assess and route incoming user and vendor queries that require escalations/assignments e.g., if an issue needs to be assigned to another support engineer.

Perform some technical functions i.e., reimage windows laptops, creating AD accounts, reset passwords etc.

Support the ICT department in building and maintaining a world class service desk by making sure all user requests are processed accurately with maximum efficiency.

Interface with both internal and external customers/vendors on issues/incidents/requests relating to the service desk to ensure communication gaps are closed.

Build up ICT knowledge base for faster problem resolution and turnaround times.

To log service requests and enquiries for customers and resolve or assign to the appropriate business units.

Assist with information extractions and reporting on various ICT related systems for audit purposes

Co-ordination and administration of software licensing renewals as well as hardware maintenance and support renewals.

Co-ordination, administration and follow up of ICT related procurement requests.

Collate ICT budget items and accurately keep track of cost / spend.

Manage and maintain software licensing and IT asset inventory.

Provide administrative support to the ICT Manager and ICT & DevOps Team Lead

Assist in the planning, implementation, and post-implementation phases of ICT Projects.

Scheduling and co-ordination of ICT maintenance operations and companywide communication relating to operations/projects the ICT department.

Process and manage change requests for the ICT team from inception to sign off.

Organizing and Administration of ICT documentation repositories.

Personal Profile

Acute attention to detail

Customer focused with good planning and organising skills

Ability to manage timelines and prioritize work

Ability to work under pressure and handle large workloads

Adaptability and willingness to learn

Analytical thinking, enjoys problem solving

Action oriented and good decision-making skills

Desired Skills:

ICT Support/Helpdesk

IT infrastructure

IT concepts

Learn more/Apply for this position