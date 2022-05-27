Intermediate Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

May 27, 2022

We are currently looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join a dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for:
Business and systems analysis
Must have 2+ years experience in Agile Projects
Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files

Must be situated in Johannesburg might be required to be at the office when needed
Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Custom Applications Development background
  • JSON
  • XML

Learn more/Apply for this position