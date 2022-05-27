Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Intermediate Java Developer Role in Gauteng
We are looking for Java Developer Professionals with 3+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Job brief
We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.
Responsibilities
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Use Hibernate GORM to map business object to MySQL
- Bug fixing and enhancement requests
- Develop backend services using micronaut framework
- Follow Scrum and use Jira as bug tracking tool to identify and monitor progress
- Develop and implement API endpoints using Rest and JSON
- API Testing using postman
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Using Git to pull and commit the developed content from/to the repository
Requirements
- Relevant education qualification is preferred
- Proven experience in Grails with Groovy/Java
- Bamboo
- JIRA
- Bitbucket
- Apache Tomcat
- Html,Css,ajax,GIT
- Xml,Java,iQuery
- MySQL
- Proven experience in React with TypeScript and Springboot
- Proven hands-on Software Development experience
- Proven working experience in Java development
- Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)
- Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
- Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc)
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
- Experience in the Spring Framework
- Certification in Java Development is a plus
- Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)
- Experience with test-driven development
Desired Skills:
- java
- hibernate
- mySql
- Json
- rest
- API
- git
About The Employer:
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.